Top Gear Gets An Exclusive First Look At The R15 Million HWA EVO

German engineering firm HWA has unveiled the HWA EVO, a tribute to the iconic Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evo II. This ground-up recreation boasts a powerful new engine and retains the classic design elements that made the original a legend.

Under the hood, the new creation departs from the original’s Cosworth-tuned four-cylinder. Instead, it packs a punch with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 sourced from Mercedes itself. Mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, this powerhouse delivers 443 hp (330 kW) and 549 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque in standard guise. An optional Affalterbach performance package pushes those figures even higher, to 493 hp (368 kW) and a top speed of 185 mph (298 km/h).

Staying true to the Evo II’s spirit, HWA crafts the body from a lightweight fibre composite material and even utilizes the original car’s glass specifications. The design retains the classic look but with a modern twist. DTM-inspired wheel arches house larger 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, while a higher rear bumper improves aerodynamics.

Just like the original Evo II, the HWA EVO features a front axle lift system, raising the front bumper and splitter by 30 mm for added clearance. Stopping power comes courtesy of six-piston brakes with 380 mm discs at the front and 360 mm discs at the rear. Modern LED lighting illuminates both the front and rear of the vehicle.

The interior merges classic and contemporary styles. Digital instruments mimic the look of 1990s LCD displays while offering smartphone integration. Recaro seats provide a comfortable and supportive driving experience, and a road-legal fire extinguisher adds a touch of motorsport flair.

HWA opted for the Mercedes V6 due to its “optimum solution of low weight, compact packaging and agile handling”. This translates to a curb weight of 1360 kg. While HWA has expertise in electric drivetrains, they opted for a gasoline engine based on customer desire for a thrilling driving experience.

With a limited production run of just 100 units, the HWA EVO is an exclusive offering. The price tag starts at €714,000 (approx. R14 million) and each car comes with a 12-month/12,000-mile warranty.