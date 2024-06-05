Volkswagen Golf R Clubsport Reportedly In Development

Golf 8 R with Oettinger Kit

Volkswagen just gave us a new Clubsport derivate of the Golf GTI but what if you, like us, still want more? Well, you might just be in luck as VW is allegedly planning a new Golf R Clubsport to follow its front-wheel-drive brethren.

According to a Road & Track interview with Volkswagen global spokesperson Martin Hube, a Golf R Clubsport is in the works. Hube revealed that engineers are crafting what might be the highest-performance Volkswagen hot hatch ever.

Building upon the MK8 Golf R, the Golf R Clubsport will primarily focus on sharpening the AWD hatchback’s handling prowess.

“We will have an AWD, more track-oriented version, and then the standard Golf R, too,” said Hube. “On the one hand, it’s a torquey, road-going sports car. On the other hand, because it’s a bit heavier, it’s not a track tool.”

However, thanks to the right combination of weight reduction, increased power output, and a revised suspension setup, the Golf R Clubsport will still be a weapon on a road course, Hube explained.

“This car will be a mule for the future,” Hube said, noting that the decision to produce a Golf R Clubsport will hinge on approval from Volkswagen’s board members. “I really hope that we can convince them.”

It’s still too early to know if it’ll ever enter production because it still requires approval by VW’s board, but it could become the brand’s hottest hatch ever if it gets green-lit.