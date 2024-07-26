2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Arrives With A Radical 1,064 HP (793 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 rockets to the forefront as the most potent American V8 production car ever. Under the hood lies a twin-turbocharged 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8, churning out a monstrous 1,064 horsepower (794 kW) and 1,120 Nm (828 lb-ft) of torque. With a redline screaming at 8,000 RPM, this beast rockets past 345 km/h (215 mph) and devours the quarter-mile in under ten seconds. The optional ZTK package further amplifies performance by generating over 545 kg (1,200 lbs) of downforce.

The ZR1 reigns supreme as the Corvette’s most powerful offering. This iteration surpasses its predecessor by a staggering 309 horsepower (230 kW) and dwarfs the current Z06 by a hefty 394 horsepower (294 kW).

The ZR1’s heart, the LT7 engine, shares some core components with the Z06’s LT6. However, key elements are distinct. The block undergoes unique machining, while new forged pistons and all-new heads contribute to a significantly lower compression ratio. A different crankshaft further differentiates the two engines.

Twin ball-bearing turbochargers, mirror images of each other, boast single-scroll volutes on the intake side and 76-millimeter compressor wheels. Electronic wastegates ensure precise control, particularly during off-throttle manoeuvres, eliminating turbo lag. The turbines leverage a unique “MAR” material, surpassing the capabilities of traditional Inconel.

This newfound power surges through a strengthened and retuned version of the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission found in all C8 Corvettes.

The ZR1’s suspension mirrors that of lesser C8s, sharing significant components with the Z06. While not as hardcore a track car, the ZTK package transforms it into a circuit-shredding monster. The package includes a massive rear wing, aggressive front dive planes, and a Gurney lip on the hood. Stiffer springs and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres further enhance grip and handling.

The ZR1 maintains the C8’s coupe and convertible body styles. Remarkably, for the first time since the 1960s, a split rear window graces the design. Despite extensive new hardware, the ZR1 remains surprisingly lightweight. Carbon fibre wheels and carbon ceramic brake rotors, exclusive to this model, contribute significantly to this feat. The coupe variant boasts a dry weight of 1,665 kg (3,670 lbs), while the convertible comes in at a mere 1,705 kg (3,758 lbs dry).

In the realm of combustion-powered competitors, the ZR1 even trumps the Bugatti Veyron in terms of power-to-weight ratio.

There are new exterior and interior colours specific to the ZR1. Other interior differences include a plaque on the console, unique front door stitching, and a boost gauge.