771 HP (575 kW) Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and 493 HP (368 kW) Panamera GTS Revealed

Porsche is adding new models to the Panamera lineup for the 2025 model year, including the range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid boasts a monstrous 771 hp (575 kW) from a plug-in hybrid system combining a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 with an electric motor. All-wheel drive propels the beast from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a scant 2.9 seconds, 0.2 seconds quicker than its predecessor. The top speed also jumps to 325 km/h (202 mph).

Porsche recently announced the car conquered the Nürburgring in a blistering 7:24.17, placing it among the fastest four-door non-electric vehicles. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and the Panamera’s Carbon Aerokit with a four-way adjustable rear spoiler with Gurney flap were key contributors to this achievement.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid boasts a luxurious standard equipment list, including dark bronze exhaust tips, Porsche Active Ride suspension, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes, rear-wheel steering, and 21-inch center-lock wheels. Unique Turbonite-coloured accents, a signature feature of Porsche Turbo models, further elevate the design.

For those seeking a sporty Panamera without the extravagance of the Turbo variants, the new GTS steps in. This gasoline-powered model gets the twin-turbo V8, churning out 493 hp (368 kW), 20 hp more than the outgoing GTS. The four-door sports car accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 302 km/h. The standard sports exhaust system in the Panamera GTS was specifically developed to create a powerful, emotional soundscape.

The GTS features a unique suspension setup with standard dual-valve dampers, a 0.4-inch lower ride height compared to other Panamera models, stiffer springs, and reinforced anti-roll bars.

The Panamera’s GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid are now available to order, with deliveries expected in early 2025.

The GTS starts at R3,223,000 while the Turbo S E-Hybrid carries a price tag of R4,808,000 inclusive of 5-year Driveplan.