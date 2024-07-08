A Koenigsegg Agera RS x Jesko x CC850 Makes The One-Off Chimera

Koenigsegg’s Agera RS, once the world’s fastest production car at 277.9 mph (447.5 km/h), needs no introduction. This 1,160 hp (865 kW) 4.7-litre V8 hypercar with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is a marvel of engineering. But what if you crave an even more exhilarating experience?

Enter the Koenigsegg Chimera.

Conceived in 2022 by FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem, a car enthusiast and owner of an Agera RS, the Chimera aimed to push the boundaries of driver engagement. Inspired by Koenigsegg’s revolutionary CC850 and its Engage Shift System (ESS) featuring a six-speed gated manual within a nine-speed automatic, the Chimera project was born.

Named after a mythical creature, the Chimera blends elements from the Agera RS, Jesko, and CC850. Sulayem’s stunning blue-tinted carbon fibre Agera RS with a brown leather interior served as the base. The 1,160 hp engine was swapped for the monstrous 1,600 hp (1,193 kW) V8 from the Jesko.

The true feat of engineering lies in the transmission. The Chimera utilizes the CC850’s ESS, allowing the driver to choose between the gated shifter for a manual experience or the convenience of the automatic mode. Unlike the CC850, the Chimera incorporates paddle shifters from the Jesko, offering drivers the flexibility of a traditional automatic or a hands-on, gear-shifting experience.

Aesthetic upgrades include a striking carbon fibre roof scoop with a shark fin for improved cooling and high-speed stability. The black carbon ceramic brake calipers were replaced with silver ones for a touch of contrast.

The interior retains the Agera RS bucket seats and boasts the upgraded Smart Cluster infotainment system. A subtle “CHIMERA” embroidery adorns the passenger dash, complementing the gorgeous brown leather that perfectly offsets the blue carbon fibre exterior.

The Agera RS badges have been replaced with Chimera emblems, signifying its unique status. While the VIN (YT9MM1A42GA007132) identifies it as an Agera RS, the extensive modifications create a one-of-a-kind hypercar.

Koenigsegg’s meticulous engineering resulted in significant weight reduction. The Chimera reportedly weighs around 1220 kg, a staggering 200 kg lighter than the Jesko. With its immense power and lower weight, the Chimera’s potential performance is tantalizing.

Beyond top speed, the Chimera represents the pinnacle of driver engagement within Koenigsegg’s 30-year legacy. It’s a testament to the Swedish manufacturer’s ability to transform a remarkable hypercar into an unparalleled driving experience.