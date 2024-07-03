Aston Martin Reveal DBX707 AMR24 Edition

Aston Martin has introduced a special edition of its updated DBX707 SUV, named the AMR24 Edition. This model features unique colour and trim elements but no mechanical changes, drawing inspiration from the marque’s AMR24 F1 racer and the official DBX707 F1 medical car.

The standout combination includes Podium Green paintwork with Lime Green brake calipers, diamond-cut 23-inch wheels, and Lime Green highlights on the carbon fibre body elements, matching both the F1 car and the medical car.

Customers can choose other combinations like Onyx White or Neutron White exterior paint with either Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents. The AMR24 edition uniquely features painted highlights around the lower carbon fibre and a special Aston Martin engine plaque.

The interior offers two colour schemes: a monochrome Onyx Black with Lime Green contrast piping and stitching, or an Onyx Black and Eifel Green option, both with Lime Green contrasting elements. These are paired with either the extended carbon fibre and dark chrome jewellery package from the standard car or the titanium mesh option with satin chrome.

The AMR24 edition follows the recent 2024 model year update of the DBX707, which introduced a new cabin and Aston Martin’s new digital interfaces. This update includes a touchscreen interface and a more intuitive layout for the air conditioning and driver mode controls.

Mechanically, the DBX707 AMR24 retains the same 700 hp (522 kW) twin-turbocharged engine and nine-speed automatic gearbox, offering top-tier SUV performance with a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h (193 mph). The car comes standard with the forged 23-inch wheel design from the MY24 update and new Bilstein dampers that enhance on-road driving dynamics without sacrificing cruising comfort.

The DBX707 AMR24 is available to order now and is not limited in number.