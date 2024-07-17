Audi Says Goodbye to Fake Exhaust Tips

Audi has confirmed that they will be ditching the fake exhaust pipes on their petrol, diesel, and hybrid vehicles. This decision comes after receiving a lot of customer feedback criticizing the current trend of using non-functional tailpipe trims moulded onto the rear bumper.

An Audi spokesperson announced the change during the reveal of the new petrol-powered A5 and S5. They stated that “All PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) cars will have ‘hot’ tailpipes; functional tailpipes”.

Several recent Audi models, along with vehicles from other manufacturers, have hidden their actual exhaust tips beneath the bumper. This trend is likely due to design challenges and safety concerns surrounding placing a hot metal tube near plastic trim. Additionally, there may be some cost-cutting and aesthetic factors at play.

However, the trend of relocating exhaust pipes and replacing them with fake trims on bumpers has been widely disliked by customers. The spokesperson confirmed that Audi’s decision to switch to functional exhaust tips is based on “customer feedback” and is “for the design.”

While it is not yet confirmed if this new “hot tailpipe” design policy will extend to Audi’s smaller MQB-based models, all future large PPC platform Audis will have functional exhaust tips. This starts with the A5 and is expected to include upcoming models like the Q5, A7, and Q7, as well as any potential successor to the A8, which might be badged as the A9.

In line with this change, removing fake exhaust pipes from petrol models also means Audi’s electric vehicles will have a cleaner rear design, free from any imitation exhaust features.