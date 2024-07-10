Audi South Africa Adds Six New 150kW Chargers Around The Country

Audi South Africa Accelerates Public EV Charging Network with Third Investment Wave

Continuing its commitment to electric mobility in South Africa, Audi South Africa has partnered with Rubicon to install six 150 kW DC ultra-fast public chargers in key locations across the country. This marks the third wave of Audi’s investment in the national charging network, bringing the total spend to over R50 million.

The new chargers, each offering two charging points (capable of supplying power to two vehicles simultaneously), are strategically positioned along South Africa’s major highways (N1, N2, and N3).

With a 150 kW ultra-fast charger, an average Audi e-tron battery can be charged from 5% to 80% in 30 minutes or less, ensuring minimal wait times.

“This third wave of investment into the public charging network in South Africa highlights once again our commitment to electric mobility,” says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa. “We believe EVs represent the future of our brand, both globally as well as locally, and we’re therefore playing our part in making electric mobility a convenient, straightforward reality for more and more South Africans.”

Locations of the new ultra-fast 150kW chargers