BMW Beat Mercedes and Audi In First Half of 2024

BMW has announced the sale of 1,096,486 vehicles in the first half of 2024, securing the top spot among premium automakers despite a minor 1.3 percent sales drop in the second quarter.

The BMW brand saw a 2.3 percent sales increase in H1 2024 compared to the same period last year, with BEV sales rising by an impressive 34 percent to nearly 180,000 vehicles. In contrast, Mercedes experienced an 8 percent decline in first-half sales to 960,000 units, with BEV sales falling by 17 percent to 93,400 units, almost half of BMW’s BEV sales.

Audi’s H1 2024 sales decreased by 8 percent to 833,000 units, despite a 1.3 percent rise in BEV sales. Audi also announced it might close its Brussels plant due to low demand for the Audi Q8 e-tron, which might face discontinuation after a significant update in 2022.

Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales, said: “In the first six months of the year, we saw double-digit growth of our fully-electric vehicles and models from the upper premium segment.”