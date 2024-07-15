Czinger 21C Grabs Production Road Car Goodwood Record from Rimac

Last year Rimac arrived at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with their record-breaking Nevera hypercar and grabbed the record for the fastest street-legal production car to climb the hill.

Fast forward to 2024 and this has been taken by the American hybrid hypercar known as the Czinger 21C. Chris Ward piloted the rapid creation to the top of the nine-turn course in 48.83 seconds. This dethroned the Nevera, which clocked 49.32 seconds.

Sharp viewers might have noticed a minor mishap during the Czinger’s record run. One of its side mirrors brushed against a hay bale, leaving it dangling precariously.

Hailing from California, the Czinger 21C boasts a 2.88-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine that screams to 11,000 rpm. This internal combustion powerhouse is complemented by two electric motors at the front, resulting in a combined output of 1,250 horsepower.

The record-breaking Czinger was a standard 21C. However, Czinger offers additional variants: the 21C V Max, reaching a top speed of 253 mph (407 km/h) compared to the standard model’s 219 mph (352 km/h), and the ultimate track-focused 21C Blackbird.