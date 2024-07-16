Ex-Lamborghini Exec Joins Eccentrica To Help With Modernized Diablo

Maurizio Reggiani, the mastermind behind iconic Lamborghinis like the Murcielago, Reventon, Aventador and Huracan has joined Eccentrica, a new company dedicated to breathing new life into classic Lamborghinis. Reggiani will lend his expertise to their first project which is a modernized version of the legendary Lamborghini Diablo.

Eccentrica will debut at Monterey Car Week in Carmel, California this August. While not affiliated with Automobili Lamborghini, the company plans to produce a limited run of 19 modernized Diablos, each priced at €1.35 million (approx. R27 million).

Eccentrica’s Diablos will retain the Marcello Gandini-designed silhouette that made the original a head-turner. However, they’ll benefit from a host of upgrades, including modernized steering, braking, and suspension systems, improved traction control, air conditioning, and tasteful cosmetic enhancements like modern headlights.

Powering these reborn Diablos will be a naturally aspirated 5.7-litre V12 sourced from the first-generation Diablo. The engine will be meticulously retuned with new components like a fresh camshaft and electronic butterfly valves, pushing out 550 horsepower and 597 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque which exceeds the original Diablo’s output.

“We will create an exciting experience for a small number of customers who want to have, let me say, as much Diablo as possible” said Reggiani.

Reggiani believes there’s a growing desire for unadulterated driving experiences in the age of ubiquitous EVs. “People want to have something with as little as possible electronic control and as much as possible human control and emotion,” he says. “A car like this can fulfil this kind of dream.”

Deliveries of the Eccentrica Diablo are slated to begin in June 2025.