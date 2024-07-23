Ferrari 12Cilindri Pricing for South Africa

Ferrari took the covers off their all-new 12-cylinder offering in May this year and if you are shopping in this elite bracket, then pay attention.

Our friends at Cars.co.za obtained pricing for the Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider which come in at R9,995,000 and R10,995,000 respectively. That makes it around R500k cheaper than the SF90 cousins.

The 6.5-litre, 65-degree V12 is the latest iteration of Ferrari’s F140 engine, first used in the Enzo two decades ago. Here, it delivers a naturally aspirated 819 hp (610 kW) at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque at 7,250 rpm, with a redline of 9,500 rpm. Notably, there’s no hybrid assistance; Ferrari achieves emission standards without electrification.

For the first time on a front-engined Ferrari, the 12Cilidri has visible active aero on the top surfaces of the car, with two lifting buttresses on either side of the tailgate that is automatically actuated. They’re designed more to trim the air and stabilise the car, rather than produce huge downforce numbers, but Ferrari quotes an additional 50 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), which is balanced out by active underfloor flaps in the front splitter and rear diffuser.

The first cars will arrive in the first quarter of next year.