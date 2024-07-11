Ferrari F355 Gets Stunning Restomod by Evoluto

Restomods seem to be hugely popular at the moment and now thanks to Evoluto, we get our first look at this absolutely stunning creation that breathes new life into the iconic 1990s Italian supercar we know as the Ferrari F355.

The 355 by Evoluto retains the instantly recognizable silhouette of the original but with a modern twist. Callum Designs crafts a stunning all-new carbon fibre body featuring a subtly revised front end with larger intakes, a modern splitter, and sleek pop-up LED headlights with daytime running lights. New mirrors, flush-mounted door handles, and modern taillights complete the updated look.

While Evoluto hasn’t revealed all the interior details, they promise an “entirely new interior” with extensive personalization options. The pictures hint at a modernized cabin with tasteful carbon fibre trim, metallic accents, and a luxurious blend of leather and microfiber upholstery.

The heart of the beast is a thoroughly revamped 3.5-litre flat-plane crank V8. Evoluto equips it with over 200 new or redesigned components, including a modern engine management system, coil-on-plug ignition, CNC-ported heads with larger valves, and a bespoke camshaft with solid lifters. A titanium exhaust system and a modern quill shaft reduce vibration and ensure 21st-century reliability.

These upgrades unleash 420 hp (313 kW), a significant jump from the original’s 374 hp (279 kW). Power flows through a reworked six-speed manual, promising a thrilling driving experience with every shift.

To handle the increased power, the Resto features a comprehensive carbon fibre upgrade for the chassis. Critical hard points are fortified, minimizing chassis flex and improving torsional stiffness by a reported 23% with the help of carbon braces.

Custom 19-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres provide better grip, while a Brembo braking system with four- and six-piston calipers ensures confident stopping power. Optional carbon ceramic brakes offer even more impressive performance.

Production of the 355 by Evoluto is strictly limited to just 55 units. Customers will need to supply their own Ferrari F355 as the base car. With such exclusivity and extensive modifications, the price tag is sure to be significant.

It makes its debut this weekend at the Goodwood Festival of Speed before flying across the pond to wow the crowds at California’s Monterey Car Week next month.