Internal Combustion Porsche Cayennes To Sell Alongside All-New Electric Version

Porsche announced it will continue selling gasoline-powered Cayenne SUVs alongside the all-electric fourth-generation model arriving in 2025. This contrasts with their decision to phase out the combustion-powered Macan after its electric replacement. The shift reflects Porsche’s cautious approach as electric car adoption slows.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume confirmed that “the third generation Cayenne will be further upgraded and will continue to be offered alongside the all-electric generation” up and beyond 2030. This creates a three-model Cayenne lineup: existing ICE models joined by the future electric variant.

These upgrades will focus on making the SUV’s 4.0-litre V8 powertrain, used in the Cayenne S and GT, as efficient as possible. This powerplant will also spawn a hot, and more efficient, Turbo S E-Hybrid PHEV, an arrival date for which has yet to be confirmed. It is important to note that they did not confirm if the current generation’s 3.0-litre V6 will also be included in the aforementioned upgrade.

Future sales will depend on individual market regulations, with some regions like the UK banning the sale of new pure petrol and pure diesel from 2030.

The new electric Cayenne utilizes the PPE platform shared with the electric Macan, but this platform isn’t compatible with combustion engines. That means the MLB-Evo platform used in the current gasoline and plug-in hybrid Cayennes will continue production and ultimately extend the platform’s lifespan to at least 13 years by 2030.