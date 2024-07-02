Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grabs 0-400-0 KM/H World Record

Koenigsegg just achieved yet another remarkable feat on a Swedish airfield, claiming four new world records in a single run with the Jesko Absolut hypercar. This impressive display mirrored athletic achievements, where athletes often strive to break their own personal bests as the Jesko took the crown from its predecessor, the Koenigsegg Regera.

Test driver Markus Lundh piloted the Jesko Absolut to victory, besting the Regera’s 0-400-0 km/h time from 2023 by a full second (27.83 seconds vs 28.81 seconds). But that wasn’t all. Lundh pushed the Jesko Absolut beyond the 400 km/h mark, reaching a staggering top speed of 256 mph (412 km/h) and setting three additional records in the process.

The power behind this record-breaking run comes from a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 engine, fueled by E85 and producing a monstrous 1600 horsepower. This powerhouse propelled the Jesko Absolut to 400 km/h in a mere 18.82 seconds and completed a 0-250-0 mph run in 28.27 seconds. While reaching a top speed of 256 mph, there’s a hint that the Jesko Absolut might have even more potential for even faster runs.

Koenigsegg strategically conducted the record attempt at around 5 am to leverage ideal conditions – calm winds and low air and track temperatures. Notably, the record-breaking Jesko Absolut remained largely unmodified, featuring a roll cage for safety and a seat from a Koenigsegg One:1. Standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres and E85 fuel completed the setup.

The success seems to have fueled CEO Christian von Koenigsegg’s excitement for more records. “This record run validated the accuracy of the simulated and calculated performance of the Jesko Absolut, which gives us great confidence in its ability to outright be the fastest fully homologated production car in the world,” Koenigsegg said. “In parallel, we plan to see what kind of records the Jesko Attack can achieve, given its astonishing track performance.”