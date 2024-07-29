Lamborghini ‘Temerario’ Huracán Replacement Coming August 16

Lamborghini confirmed that their all-new supercar replacing the hugely successful Huracán will be revealed during Monterey Car Week on August 16th.

It is expected to be called Temerario and will be a significant departure from previous models, as it will be a complete Lamborghini creation, ditching the shared platform with the Audi R8.

While the Huracan boasted a naturally aspirated V10, this will adopt a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 churning out 789 horsepower (588 kW) and a thrilling 10,000 rpm redline despite forced induction. This engine, derived from the SC63 LMDh prototype with a slightly smaller displacement, promises an exhilarating experience.

In a recent LinkedIn post by the Lamborghini CEO himself Stephan Winkelmann stated that the whole package (including the electric motors) will be able to deliver over 900 PS (887 hp; 662 kW) which is a massive increase compared to the most powerful Huracán offering.

Lamborghini is experiencing unprecedented success, with deliveries reaching a record-breaking 5,558 cars through June. Existing orders will keep Urus SE production lines busy for an entire year, while the highly popular Revuelto has a backlog extending to late 2026, despite its recent launch.

The last Huracán rolls off the assembly line in December, making way for the eagerly anticipated Temerario.