Lanzante Reveal Road Legal Porsche 935

Porsche took the covers off the new 935 towards the end of 2018 as a track-only car that pays homage to the Le Mans racer of the 1970s bearing the same model number.

Fast forward to 2024 and one of these has been converted to road use by the professionals at Lanzante Limited in the UK.

Fred Courtot aka @petfred is the lucky owner who commissioned the Marlboro-liveried car and it will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year.

Some of the changes to make it road-legal will include new headlights, sidelights, indicators, windscreen wipers and washers, rear fog light, and other bits and pieces.

The original 935 was derived from a regular 911 and this newer version is no different based on the 991 911 GT2 RS with some significant modifications to the bodywork and interior.