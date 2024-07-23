Mattia Binotto Appointed Boss for Audi in Formula 1

Preparations for Formula 1 glory are accelerating at Audi. After acquiring all shares in Sauber Holding AG, they’ve restructured their leadership team. Former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto joins the Audi F1 project on August 1st, taking charge in Hinwil, Switzerland.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Mattia Binotto for our ambitious Formula 1 project,” says Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG. “With his extensive experience of more than 25 years in Formula 1, he will undoubtedly be able to make a decisive contribution for Audi.”

Binotto, a mechanical engineer from Switzerland’s EPFL, joined Ferrari’s F1 test team in 1995. He held various positions, rising from chief engineer to engine department manager, technical director, and finally team principal in 2019.

“Our aim is to bring the entire Formula 1 project up to F1 speed by means of clear management structures, defined responsibilities, reduced interfaces, and efficient decision-making processes. For this purpose, the team must be able to act independently and quickly,” says Gernot Döllner, who will take the position of chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG in future.

Oliver Hoffmann, previously Chairman of the Boards of Directors of all Sauber companies, and Andreas Seidl, previously CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG and Sauber Technologies AG, are leaving the project as part of the realignment.