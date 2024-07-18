Official Mercedes F1 Sim Racing Wheel Will Set You Back R50,000

Sim racers crave authenticity, and some are willing to pay a premium for it. This $2,500 hand-built replica wheel, modelled after the one used by the Mercedes Formula 1 team, is a prime example.

Created in collaboration with Mercedes, Sim-Lab’s wheel utilizes the same CAD data as the real thing and boasts a full carbon fibre construction for a feathery 2.7-pound weight. A central 4.3-inch display mimics the car’s interface, and all buttons and dials feature authentic labels and hardware.

Two sticker sets let you channel your inner Lewis Hamilton or George Russell and your eyes do no deceive you, as the infamous “Brake Magic” button is included.

The rise of sim racing popularity post-pandemic has fueled a demand for such premium accessories. Fanatec, for instance, partnered with BMW to create a $1,500 wheel that detaches for use in a real BMW M4 GT3. Made from carbon fibre and billet aluminium, it offers a unique value proposition as a functional sim racing wheel that doubles as a genuine race car part.

Thankfully, Sim-Lab’s F1 wheel caters to a wider audience. With the appropriate adapter, it can connect to most direct-drive bases, allowing you to pair this high-end replica with even a more budget-friendly base and enjoy games like Forza Horizon 5.