Pagani Builds First Ever Manual Huayra Called Epitome

If you have enough money, Pagani will build you pretty much anything you want and the latest one-off Huayra illustrates exactly that.

Say hello to the Pagani Huayra Epitome commissioned by an exceptionally well-off client wanting a Huayra with a manual. Yes, this is the first Huayra ever to feature a six-speed from Xtrac and it makes use of the “latest triple-disc clutch for better torque transmission.”

The Epitome lives up to its name. The initial design took nine months, followed by ten months of engineering, resulting in “the pinnacle of Pagani’s current technology available for road-legal cars.”

The Huayra Epitome boasts a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 from Mercedes-AMG, churning out 852 hp (635 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque. This hand-built masterpiece revs to a thrilling 6,700 rpm and achieves a top speed of 217.5 mph (350 km/h), matching the mighty Utopia. A six-way titanium exhaust system unleashes a captivating soundtrack, complemented by a blown diffuser for enhanced downforce.

Pagani engineers tightened the Epitome’s suspension for sharper handling, minimizing pitch and roll compared to the standard Huayra. But for ultimate comfort on those scenic drives, a “Super Soft” mode pampers occupants making it the perfect cruiser for the streets of Monaco or traversing the shores of Lake Como.

The Epitome features a subtly redesigned exterior. New LED lighting accents adorn the restyled front and rear bumpers, while a larger grille improves airflow. A massive, integrated rear wing dominates the trunk lid, and the entire body is draped in a luxurious dark blue carbon fibre weave. Gold accents and wheels add the finishing touch to this ultra-exclusive masterpiece.