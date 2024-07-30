Pagani Utopia Roadster Revealed With 852 HP (635 kW) of V12 Power

Pagani has unveiled the Utopia Roadster, a 130-unit limited-edition hypercar offering the thrill of open-air driving with the unmatched performance of the Utopia Coupé. This meticulously designed roadster boasts a seamlessly integrated hard-top that maintains the car’s sleek aesthetics. Utilizing advanced composite materials and technology, the Utopia Roadster achieves an incredible weight of just 1,280 kg (2,822 lb), identical to the coupé, ensuring exceptional agility and speed.

The Utopia Roadster is a true owner’s car. Each vehicle is extensively customizable, ensuring no two Roadsters are alike. The presentation model which is to be showcased at Monterey Car Week sports the optional Sport Pack configuration and is finished in Habanero Red exposed carbon fibre – a colour inspired by the Zonda’s Dubai Red.

Unlike previous Pagani models where roadsters were designed after the coupé, the Utopia Roadster was developed concurrently. This ensures the roadster is as light, dynamic, and high-performing as its hard-top counterpart. The result is a hypercar that offers the best of both worlds: a light-filled and spacious interior with the hard-top in place, and an immersive open-air experience when removed.

Inside, the Utopia Roadster exudes luxury with bespoke floor mats, redesigned keys, and a plethora of customization options for upholstery and accessories. The light-filled interior features a large roof window with the hard-top on, transitioning to an exceptional open-air experience when removed. Leather-covered carbon fibre suitcases further enhance the vehicle’s exclusivity and practicality.

The Utopia Roadster maintains the same aerodynamic efficiency and lightweight construction as the coupé, thanks to the extensive use of advanced composite materials like Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62. These materials, along with a redesigned monocoque chassis, ensure optimal rigidity and performance. The Pagani V12 engine, developed in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, delivers an imposing 852 hp (635 kW) and 1,100 Nm of torque, providing explosive acceleration.

The driver experience is further enhanced by the seven-speed manual gearbox, designed by Xtrac, offering smooth operation alongside an available automated manual option. The Utopia Roadster’s active suspension, electronic differential, and traction control systems ensure exceptional handling and stability in any driving condition. The Pirelli CyberTyre system enhances safety by providing real-time data to the car’s stability control systems, optimizing performance and safety based on driving conditions.

As with the coupe, the Utopia Roadster will be a rare beast. Pagani only plans to offer 130 examples worldwide at a cost of €3.1 million each (approx. R60 million). The first Utopia Roadster makes its world debut during Monterey Car Week in August.