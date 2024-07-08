Porsche Confirms Petrol Cayman and Boxster Production Ending in 2025

Despite recent fluctuations in EV demand, Porsche is committed to its transition to electric vehicles.

According to a conversation with Automobilwoche magazine, Porsche’s head of production, Albrecht Reimold, confirmed the end of production for gasoline-powered Macan SUVs in non-European markets by 2026. This decision aligns with the platform reaching the end of its lifecycle.

Porsche remains focused on introducing electric Macan variants to support their sustainability goals.

Even though overall EV demand had seen a slump, Reimold was quoted as saying. “I don’t let the success (of the electric Macan) be defined by a single number.”

Following a previous production halt for European markets, Porsche is also ending production of combustion engine versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars sometime next year. The company has already shifted its focus to launching electric versions of these iconic models in 2025.