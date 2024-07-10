Porsche Taycan Sales Slow While 911 Surges

The Porsche Taycan’s initial burst of sales seems to have faded. Novelty often drives electric vehicle purchases, and the Taycan’s sales have dipped significantly.

Porsche’s U.S. Q2 sales figures show a stark contrast of 807 Taycans sold compared to 4,790 911s. This represents a major shift from when the Taycan outsold most non-SUV models. It’s a decline of over 50% compared to Q2 2023’s 1,635 Taycan sales, while the 911 jumped by over 52% from 3,140 units sold in the same period last year.

Year-to-date figures show a smaller swing, with the 911 up 18% (from 5,650 to 6,720 cars) and the Taycan down 35% (from 3,162 to 2,054). The Q2 drop suggests seasonal trends, but other factors are likely at play.

Changes to federal tax credits and incentives might have influenced Porsche to clear Taycan inventory early in 2024 to avoid older models accumulating at dealerships. Additionally, the recent 2025 Taycan update could be dampening demand for current models as buyers wait for the improved version. This suggests a resurgence for the Taycan later in 2024 and 2025 as the new model hits the market.

Porsche sales around the world fell by 7 percent in the first six months of this year, dropping from 167,354 to 155,945 units, a performance Porsche puts down to updating several of its key models during the period.