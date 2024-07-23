Porsche Warns EV Goals Are Too Ambitious

Porsche has acknowledged a slower-than-anticipated shift towards electric vehicles. Their previous target of 80% electric sales by 2030 is now conditioned on customer demand and advancements in the electric vehicle sector.

“The transition to electric cars is taking longer than we thought five years ago,” Porsche said in a statement.”

“Our product strategy is set up such that we could deliver over 80 percent of our vehicles as all electric in 2030 — dependent on customer demand and the development of electromobility.”

This sentiment is echoed by other automakers facing similar challenges. Concerns about achieving ambitious electric vehicle sales targets in the next decade are rising due to customer hesitation in switching from combustion-engine cars.