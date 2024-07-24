‘Real’ V12-Powered Ferrari F40 Heading To Auction

The Ferrari F40 is an indispensable link in the history of the illustrious brand. It was the last Ferrari to be approved by the late Enzo and these days it belongs in the magical series comprising the 288 GTO, F50, Enza and LaFerrari.

This particular F40 is a truly unique offering and has been dubbed the Ferrari F40 V12 GTR. This one-off documented in Keith Bluemel’s “Ferrari F40: A Comprehensive Look at one of Ferrari’s Greatest and most revered cars,” is a testament to the strong partnership between UK-based Simpson Motorsport and the Ferrari factory in the 1990s/early 2000s.

The car’s fascinating story begins with Stefano Sebastiani and Simpson Motorsport’s successful racing collaboration in the early 1990s. Their enduring partnership, including competing in the 1993 and 1994 Le Mans 24 Hours with a Ferrari 348 LM, fostered a remarkable connection with Ferrari, potentially influencing the creation of the Michelotto-built 348 Competizione and 348 GTC/LM models in 1994.

In 2001, an opportunity arose when Sebastiani acquired an original post-crash-test F40 chassis from Maranello. Simpson Motorsport embarked on a meticulously crafted project, building a one-of-a-kind race car that defied convention.

Instead of the standard F40’s twin-turbocharged V8, they opted for a naturally-aspirated Ferrari 550 Maranello’s F133 V12 engine, paired with a Hewland transmission. This unconventional powerhouse was complemented by lightweight F40 GTE-style bodywork, a full FIA roll cage, and custom-made suspension. Further refinement came in 2005 with the installation of a Hewland NLT 6-speed sequential gearbox.

The V12 GTR competed in various events across the UK and Europe before being meticulously dry-stored. In 2023, it was revived at Turweston Airfield and underwent a comprehensive inspection by Simpson Motorsport.

This remarkable creation is not only road-registered but also holds the distinction of being the sole V12-powered example. Accompanying the car is a comprehensive history file that includes original build drawings, specifications, relevant invoices, and the UK V5C confirming its road registration as a “Simpson Ferrari GTR”.

This truly unique creation will be auctioned via Iconic Auctioneers, The Iconic Sale at Silverstone Festival 2024 – Competition Car Sale on Saturday the 24th of August.