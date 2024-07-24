You Can “Brick” Your Mercedes-AMG One If You Are Impatient

Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg finally got his hands on one of the limited-edition Mercedes-AMG One which he ordered back in 2018. The wait was long, but unsurprising considering the engineering marvel and complexity.

This hypercar boasts a Formula 1-derived powertrain, and like any sophisticated machine, it has specific procedures. Unlike your average car, the AMG One requires a precise startup sequence. The initial silence can be deceiving as the electric motors are instantly ready, but the 1.6-litre V6 needs a preheated catalytic converter reaching 500 degrees Celsius (932 degrees Fahrenheit) before ignition. This warm-up takes about 60 to 90 seconds, during which the car can still be driven in electric mode.

Rosberg learned this the hard way after mistakenly turning off the engine shortly after startup. Thankfully, he didn’t repeat this mistake five times in a row, because as an AMG engineer explains, “If you do it six times in a row, we block the powertrain. You have to call me, we have to come with a laptop. It takes five to eight minutes to warm up [or] when driving, two to five minutes, so don’t cut it. Leave it running, leave it [to] warm-up.”

While this startup procedure might seem unusual, it’s important to remember this isn’t your average car. Mercedes-AMG themselves admit the One was one of their most challenging developments ever. Chief Technical Officer Jochen Hermann shared the hurdles engineers faced in adapting the F1 engine for road use and reliable performance. According to Hermann, the software proved to be the most significant development hurdle. This car is truly one-of-a-kind, with Mercedes having no plans for a similar project in the future.

Rosberg’s personalized hypercar is a beauty. He opted for a unique Grigio Ferro paint job, a colour he admits is borrowed from a certain rival in Maranello. The Three-pointed Star logo is finished in black which is the first AMG One to get this and is a special touch inspired by his wife and hand-painted with a staggering 16 coats.

The wait for this incredible machine must have been agonizing, but seeing Rosberg take the wheel is a sign it was well worth it.