20 Units Of The Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Grand Edition” Destined for South Africa

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Grand Edition” stands as a testament to the unique status of this high-performance off-roader, which has been a key part of the legendary G-Class lineup since 2002.

This exclusive model is limited to just 1,000 units worldwide, with only 20 available in South Africa.

The special edition features a MANUFAKTUR night black magno paint finish, accented by gold-coloured details that create a striking visual contrast. These details pay homage to the design elements that connect the modern G-Class to the original model from 1979.

“The G Class is the Godfather of the SUV. A handcrafted luxury off-roader that has stood the test of time and will continue to do so. This latest edition is a is beyond special with only 20 in South Africa. It commemorates the legendary status of the G Class and confirms its iconic status on and off the road.” said Mark Raine, (outgoing) co-CEO Mercedes-Benz South Africa.

For the first time, the “Grand Edition” showcases the AMG logo and the Mercedes star in Kalaharigold magno. The Affalterbach emblem, representing the performance brand, is also featured on the bonnet in this distinctive colour.

Other elements, such as the inlays in the front and rear bumpers, the optical underride protection at the front, the Mercedes star on the spare wheel inlay, and the spare wheel ring, are all finished in Kalaharigold magno. The vehicle is equipped with 22-inch AMG forged wheels featuring a cross-spoke design in tech gold, complemented by a matt black central locking nut and a Mercedes star in tech gold. Additionally, a customised AMG Indoor Car Cover is included, offering protection from dust and scratches with its breathable outer layer of tear-resistant synthetic fibre fabric and anti-static flannel inner lining.

The interior continues the theme of black and gold contrast. Upon entering, the “AMG” emblems on the black door sill trims are illuminated, welcoming the occupants. The seats are upholstered in G Manufaktur black nappa leather, featuring gold stitching. Gold AMG logos and edging are embedded in the backrests, while the floor mats are also black with gold stitching. The roof grab handles are wrapped in Nappa leather, and the trim piece in the inlay of the passenger-side grab handle is carbon with copper thread, bearing a badge inscribed with “Grand Edition.” Other interior trim elements are similarly finished in carbon with copper thread. The AMG Performance steering wheel, covered in DINAMICA microfibre, includes a clasp adorned with a G 63 plaque.

Fancy adding one of these to your collection? Well, you are going to need to part with a massive R5,474,512 which makes it over R600,000 more expensive than the ‘regular’ G63. Lucky for you, this price includes the Service and Maintenance Plan.