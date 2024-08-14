2025 BMW Alpina XB7 Gets Special Manufaktur Upgrade

The already luxurious BMW Alpina XB7 gets a special Manufaktur treatment for the 2025 model year, adding a host of exclusive touches to both the exterior and interior.

Standard 23-inch Alpina Classic forged wheels with their signature multi-spoke design in a unique high-gloss finish topped with a matte clear coat.

Two exterior design themes: Chrome Line and Black Line. These packages personalize the look by altering the colour of the grille, exhaust tips, badges, and window surrounds.

Inside, the Manufaktur treatment extends to the details. The chosen exterior design theme (Chrome Line or Black Line) carries over to the colour of the shifter paddles and steering wheel stitching. Every XB7 Manufaktur boasts “XB7” embossing in the headrests, Manufaktur logos on the floor mats, and serialized plaques displayed proudly in the cabin and engine bay.

Under the hood, the proven performer remains: BMW’s twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, meticulously tuned by Alpina to deliver a staggering 612 hp (457 kW). This powerhouse is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel-drive, launching the XB7 Manufaktur from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a mere 4.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 290 km/h (180 mph).

As with all Alpina vehicles, the XB7 Manufaktur will be produced in very limited quantities.