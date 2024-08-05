2025 BMW M2 CS To Pack 525 HP (391 kW)

BMW took the covers off the 2025 BMW M2 in June this year and to everyone’s surprise that saw power increase from 453 hp (338 kW) to 473 hp (353 kW).

Now according to a very reliable member of Bimmerpost, we can share that the upcoming M2 CS will take things to a whopping 525 hp (391 kW). If you know your BMW power figures, you will know that even eclipses the bigger siblings (M3 and M4 Competition) by 2 horsepower.

In the M2 CS, all this power will be sent to the rear wheels which means the Coupé will be a force to be reckoned with.

Unlike the long-gone F87 M2 CS, which offered a manual transmission or a dual-clutch, this new model will reportedly only be available with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Future M2 CS owners will see their cars fitted with the same wheels found on CS and CSL models, and we suspect that these will feature a similar gold finish. Other information includes the addition of a carbon fibre roof and a small selection of standard paint options such as Brooklyn Grey or Black Sapphire metallic. The post assumes that should you part with enough money, you could ask them for a BMW Individual paint colour.

Expect the interior to be a tad more hardcore like the M3 CS and M4 CSL. Expect a full leather interior in either plain Black or a Black/Red combination with an Alcantara steering wheel and standard M Carbon bucket seats.

The forum member ynguldyn also noted that it will enter production in August 2025 and will be produced until July 2026.