2025 BMW M5 Pricing for South Africa

Few vehicles ignite enthusiasts’ passion like the BMW M5 and now we have local pricing for the all-new G90 model.

In July we used the Australian pricing to ‘guesstimate’ the South African price which ended up at a very impressive R2.4m base price for the super sedan. Sadly, as usual, we will have to fork out a little bit more than our friends down under as the 2025 BMW M5 starts from R2,690,000.

Under the hood, there is a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and a single electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission. The total system output is 717 hp (535 kW) and 1000 nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, slightly less than the XM Label. The engine produces 577 hp (430 kW), and the motor adds 194 hp (145 kW), mirroring the XM. The hybrid battery is smaller, at 14.8 kWh.

The 2025 BMW M5 will make its local public debut at the BMW M Fest in October at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit after which South African customers will start receiving their vehicles in November 2024.