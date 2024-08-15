400 HP Toyota MR2 Revival Rumoured

Electric Toyota FT-Se concept.

The Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman may be transitioning away from gas power, but a familiar name might be ready to fill the void with a potential revival of the Toyota MR2.

According to Japan’s Best Car, Toyota is developing a mid-engined, all-wheel-drive sports car that could revive the MR2 moniker. This new iteration is rumoured to pack a punch, targeting a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine generating around 400 horsepower 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque. All-wheel drive would be a significant departure from the MR2’s rear-wheel-drive legacy, but the report suggests it might utilize the GR-Four system from the GR Corolla.

Considering Toyota’s commitment to small, driver-centric four-cylinders and the MR2’s historical reliance on compact 1.5-litre to 2.0-litre engines across its three generations, a new MR2 with a 2.0-litre option seems plausible.

Best Car further suggests a choice between a six-speed manual or the eight-speed Direct Automatic Transmission (DAT) recently introduced in the 2025 GR Corolla.

This is all pretty solid news but it seems there may be a catch. The report claims the new MR2 could carry a hefty price tag near the equivalent of $70,000 and might be exclusive to the Japanese market.