5 Year Old Hits 312 KM/H In R15 Million Lamborghini Revuelto

Imagine being born in 2019 and you have already been handed the keys to your Dad’s Lamborghini Revuelto.

Well, Instagram kid zaynsofuoglu is a very fortunate young lad and his dad clearly trusts him to pilot his R15 million supercar.

According to the Instagram post, he was 5 years and 128 days old making him the ‘fastest child in the world’.

The top-speed run took place on what looks like a closed runway with who we assume is his dad sitting alongside him.

A car seat helped him reach the steering wheel and gave him visibility while some throttle and brake extensions allowed him to control the 1,001 hp (747 kW) from the hybrid V12 powertrain.

Despite his young age, he demonstrated remarkable control and skill as he navigated the powerful Italian supercar to incredible speeds and even finished off with some tyre-shredding donuts for good measure.