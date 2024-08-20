610 HP (455 kW) RUF Rodeo Joins The Off-Roading Supercar Crew

Remember one of the wildest concept cars of 2020? The RUF Rodeo, a western-themed, off-road beast inspired by the Safari 911, returned this year at Monterey Car Week and this time, it’s ready for production!

The Rodeo isn’t your average Porsche. Built on a bespoke, carbon-fibre monocoque with an integrated roll cage, it boasts extensive use of the lightweight material for its boxy, Tonka-truck-like fenders. This keeps the weight down which is easily handled by the potent engine behind the rear axle.

Speaking of power, a 3.6-litre, twin-turbocharged flat-six delivers a whopping 610 horsepower (455 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. This is channelled through a driver-engaging six-speed manual transmission to a fully adjustable all-wheel-drive system. Want all the power to the rear for some sideways action? No problem, thanks to the limited-slip differentials at both axles.

The suspension is a four-corner independent setup with double wishbones and electronically adjustable dampers. Despite this sophisticated system, the Rodeo boasts a massive 9.5 inches of ground clearance, rivalling serious off-road trucks like the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro.

Thanks to the 235-section Goodyear all-terrain tyres wrapped around 18-inch forged centerlock wheels, it has the grip to match the grunt.

The Rodeo’s real showstopper might be the interior. Inspired by Ralph Lauren Ranch, it’s a luxurious homage to the Old West. Supple leather, reminiscent of a well-worn saddle, adorns the seats, door cards, and headliner. Intricate patterns inspired by Indigenous American art add a unique touch. Titanium pedals and a control panel dominated by knobs and buttons complete the vintage feel, with classic analogue gauges providing all the essential information.

The RUF Rodeo promises an experience unlike any other. Compared to its Porsche counterpart, the 911 Dakar, it boasts a significant advantage in ground clearance, power and weight. Plus, there’s the pure joy of a manual transmission.

While its price and availability remain to be seen, the Rodeo is poised to be a runaway success in the burgeoning world of all-terrain supercars. This mechanical bull is ready to buck the trend and redefine off-road performance.