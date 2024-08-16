717 HP (535 kW) BMW M5 Touring Is Finally Official But Not Coming to South Africa

Say hello to the long-awaited BMW M5 Touring. This high-performance plug-in hybrid estate directly challenges Mercedes-AMG and Audi RS’s dominance in the luxury performance wagon segment.

The M5 Touring boasts the same impressive powertrain and chassis upgrades as its sedan counterpart. Featuring a 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine paired with an electric motor and an eight-speed transmission, it produces a combined output of 717 horsepower (535 kW) and a staggering 1,000 Nm of torque. This translates to a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) or 304 km/h (189 mph) with the optional M Driver’s Package.

The e-motor not only boosts performance but also allows for pure electric driving for up to 42 miles (68 km) thanks to the 18.6kWh battery pack. While this range falls short of the 62 miles (100 km) offered by the Mercedes-AMG E 53 estate, the M5 Touring prioritizes outright performance with its V8 heart.

BMW M incorporates all its expertise to make the M5 Touring a serious performance machine. A bespoke body, 75mm wider at the front and 48mm wider at the rear compared to a standard 5 Series, combined with extensive stiffening measures, delivers exceptional handling. The Touring also features additional bracing around the luggage area, though this slightly impacts cargo space. It offers 500 litres with the rear seats up and 1,630 litres with them folded. This is still larger than the new AMG E 53, which provides just 460 litres due to its raised boot floor.

The M5 Touring features a state-of-the-art all-wheel-drive system with selectable rear-wheel-drive mode for a pure driving experience. Additionally, it boasts an electronically-controlled limited-slip differential and a comprehensive range of driver-selectable modes that can adjust powertrain, steering, suspension, and more.

As expected from a flagship BMW M model, the M5 Touring comes equipped with luxurious appointments. Unique M Sport seats, a full suite of driver assistance features, and BMW’s impressive dual-screen infotainment system elevate the interior experience. Standard Merino leather upholstery and the option for a panoramic glass roof further enhance the cabin’s ambience.

The regular BMW M5 starts from R2,690,000 and if the UK pricing is anything to go by, then this will be marginally more but before you get your hopes up a representative from BMW South Africa mentioned to us that M5 Touring will not be making its way to our shores.