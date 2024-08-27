All-Electric Jaecoo J6 Confirmed for South Africa

Jaecoo South Africa has confirmed that their local offering will soon include the all-new fully electric JG.

“The exciting new JAECOO J6 will be revealed to the South African public at the upcoming Festival of Motoring, giving local enthusiasts an early opportunity to get up close and personal with this characterful battery-electric compact SUV,” said Shannon Gahagan, National Brand and Marketing Manager OMODA & JAECOO

With a retro-inspired boxy design, the five-seater J6 offers surprising interior space and clever storage solutions. Like its sibling, the J7, the J6 provides a blend of toughness and comfort, furthering the urban off-road trend.

Launched in April 2024, Jaecoo’s first model, the J7, has taken the South African market by storm. By July, strong sales saw Jaecoo climb to an impressive 26th position on the list of 54 automotive brands reporting new-vehicle sales figures. The arrival of new models like the J6 promises even further growth for the brand.

More details on the Jaecoo J6, including its South African launch date planned for 2025, will be announced at its official local unveiling at the Festival of Motoring in Gauteng.