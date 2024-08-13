BMW M2 Reportedly Getting M xDrive Option

The G87 BMW M2 is set to become even more of a weapon with the potential introduction of BMW M’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

While the current generation is renowned for its rear-wheel-drive thrills, it seems that future iterations of the M2 will offer the option of enhanced traction and performance, at least according to BImmerpost source ynguldyn.

Rumours and leaked documents suggest that BMW is developing an M2 xDrive model, likely to share its system with the M3 and M4. This move would broaden the M2’s appeal to a wider audience, particularly in regions with challenging weather conditions.

However, purists might lament the loss of the purist rear-wheel-drive experience. The added weight and complexity of all-wheel drive could also impact the M2’s legendary handling characteristics.

Whether the M2 xDrive will be a game-changer or a controversial addition remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the high-performance compact coupe segment is about to get even more exciting.

Would you welcome an all-wheel-drive M2, or do you prefer the purist rear-wheel-drive setup? Either way do not expect it to arrive soon as the source states an ‘arrival’ would only take place in 2026.