Czinger 21C Grabs Laguna Seca Record Back From Koenigsegg

During Monterey Car Week, Koenigsegg decided to have an informal bash at the Laguna Seca production car lap record and things panned out nicely.

Thanks to the highly capable and immensely powerful Jesko Attack, they managed to shave off 0.58s from the time previously set by the Czinger 21C with a time of 1:24.86.

Well, clearly that did not sit very well with the American hypercar manufacturer as they returned to the circuit and grabbed the record straight back with a time of 1:24.75, beating Koenigsegg by just over a tenth of a second.

This record-breaking feat is just the beginning for Czinger. CarBuzz spoke to founder Kevin Czinger at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, where he revealed plans to conquer several more circuits. While specific locations remain undisclosed, European lap records are clearly on their radar, with attempts expected sometime in 2025. We believe the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps would be phenomenal choices.

Czinger’s ambitions extend beyond hypercars. Between now and 2030, the LA-based company plans to introduce at least six new vehicles, including a competitor to the Lamborghini Urus. With multiple lap records already secured and a focus on groundbreaking innovation, these ambitions seem achievable. We’re eagerly waiting to see what Czinger does next.