Ford Shared Off-Road Ready and Four-Door Mustang Images With Dealers

According to Automotive News, Ford is considering adding several new Mustang models to their lineup, including a four-door coupe and a rugged off-road version.

At a recent dealer meeting in Las Vegas, CEO Jim Farley showcased several upcoming Mustang variants, a mix of physical prototypes, photos, and digital renderings. One of the most anticipated models was a rendering of the long-rumoured four-door coupe, potentially called the Mach 4. Additionally, Farley teased a photo of a lifted off-road Baja model, designed for “rugged” performance.

This expansion aligns with Ford’s strategy under Farley to build sub-brands that resonate with enthusiasts. With competitors like Chevrolet and Dodge stepping away from the gasoline-powered pony car segment, Ford is doubling down on the Mustang, offering a wider range of performance models, including the high-priced GTD.

Additionally, Ford detailed a low-cost electric vehicle platform that could underpin various body styles like sedans, crossovers, and pickups.

The extensive product preview at the dealer meeting left many attendees feeling optimistic about Ford’s future direction. This marks a significant shift from previous years, with dealers praising the positive and future-focused approach. This positive sentiment comes after a nationwide dealer tour by Farley aimed at improving communication and addressing dealer concerns.