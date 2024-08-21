Ford Sierra RS500 To Reborn as the Carbon Piranha

The iconic Ford Sierra RS500 is being reborn into a carbon fibre-bodied technological marvel. A collaboration between British automotive firms has given birth to the ‘Carbon Piranha’ a project aiming to showcase cutting-edge manufacturing and materials technology.

Based on chassis #148 of the 500 RS500s built, the Carbon Piranha will be a wild reimagining of the 1980s super saloon. While the current state of chassis #148 is unclear, the project promises a car “recycled, reimagined and rebuilt” as a retro showstopper. Expect heavy influence from classic touring cars with a subtly modernized aesthetic.

ASM Auto Recycling will meticulously disassemble the car, 3D-scanning every component to create a digital replica. This digital twin will serve as the blueprint for a brand-new carbon fibre body shell designed by London’s Yasid Design.

Construction will then be handled by the Silverstone-based Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC), a leader in lightweight, high-strength components for aerospace, high-end automotive, and motorsport. Their expertise in additive manufacturing and prototyping is crucial to achieving the sub-1000kg target weight which is a staggering 210kg lighter than the original steel-bodied car.

Original engine supplier Cosworth will be responsible for rebuilding the RS500’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, originally rated at 224 horses (167 kW). While no performance upgrades are confirmed yet, Cosworth’s involvement guarantees a thrilling powertrain.

The project’s completion timeframe remains undisclosed, but the Vision148 (Chassis #148) RS500 promises to be a remarkable feat of engineering and a nostalgic treat for Ford and motorsport enthusiasts.