Gunther Werks GWR 993 Restomod Is Gorgeous

Gunther Werks’ 400R was lauded for capturing the essence of a hypothetical 993 GT3. Now, they’ve surpassed themselves with the GWR.

Building on their experience with turbocharged and Speedster models, the GWR pushes boundaries. Imagine a standard 993 as a GT3, then picture the GWR as an even more extreme “R” or “S/T” version.

The GWR boasts significant weight reduction. For the first time, Gunther Werks utilizes carbon fibre doors alongside a completely redesigned carbon body optimized for aerodynamics.

Just look at the double bubble roof, front wheel air curtains, and the imposing rear diffuser. The GWR sheds a staggering amount of weight, tipping the scales at a suggested curb weight of just 2,400 lbs (1,088kg). Additionally, torsional rigidity is up 150% over a donor 993 thanks to extensive bracing.

Power comes from a 4.0-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six, that is expected to produce over 500 horsepower. This is achieved through modifications to the throttle body and intake manifold, with additional titanium components to further enhance responsiveness. Gunther Werks is known for optimizing every aspect, and the GWR is no exception.

The chassis receives a significant upgrade with double-wishbone front suspension borrowed from the 992 GT3. A 30mm longer wheelbase improves stability, while lightweight magnesium wheels further reduce unsprung mass. Comfort, Standard, and Track drive modes allow for a customizable driving experience.

With only 40 units planned, the GWR is destined to be a rare collector’s item. True to Gunther Werks’ tradition, extensive personalization options cater to individual tastes.

They describe the GWR as “as communicative as it is beautiful, delivering all the passion of analogue driving, with all the advantages of modern technology.”

Given the recent wave of impressive restomods around the world is the GWR your ultimate Porsche vision?