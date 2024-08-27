Lamborghini Temerario Pricing for South Africa

Lamborghini Temerario with ‘Alleggerita’ lightweight package in Cape Town South Africa (AI generated)

A couple of weeks back Lamborghini unleashed their latest raging bull and while it doesn’t pack the screaming naturally-aspirated V10 we have to assume a 10,000 rpm redline will make up for it.

Dubbed a High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), the new Lamborghini Temerario boasts a revolutionary powertrain: a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors for a combined output of a staggering 907 hp (677 kW). That translates to a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph).

Lamborghini built the bespoke V8 from the ground up. Featuring a 90-degree “Hot V” layout and a flat-plane crankshaft, it revs to a stratospheric 10,000 rpm with the help of lightweight components like cast aluminium cylinder heads and titanium connecting rods. Two turbochargers pushing up to 36 psi of boost ensure heart-pounding acceleration.

Fancy adding one to the collection? Well in ‘today’s money’, the general price for the Temerario in South Africa is around R7,500,000 which is actually quite a nice surprise as we were expecting something a bit closer to that of the R8,750,000 the Huracán STO demanded. It is very important to note that this price is indicative as a lot can happen between now and its estimated arrival of Q1 in 2026.

Should you decide to add the ‘Alleggerita’ lightweight package this price will climb significantly higher but that will see your new super sports car receiving a more prominent rear wing, unique bumpers, and carbon fibre wheels. It boosts downforce by 158% compared to the Huracán Evo and sheds 25 kg compared to the standard Temerario. Opt for the Carbon Pack to shave off another 1.8 kg with carbon fibre accents on the rear diffuser, mirror caps, and side air intakes.