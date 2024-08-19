Lamborghini Temerario Revealed Packing 907 HP (677 kW)

The iconic Lamborghini Huracán is no more, but fear not speed demons. A new high-performance beast roars out of Sant’Agata Bolognese, the Lamborghini Temerario.

Dubbed a High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), the Temerario boasts a revolutionary powertrain: a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors for a combined output of a staggering 907 hp (677 kW). That translates to a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time of just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph).

Lamborghini built the bespoke V8 from the ground up. Featuring a 90-degree “Hot V” layout and a flat-plane crankshaft, it revs to a stratospheric 10,000 rpm with the help of lightweight components like cast aluminium cylinder heads and titanium connecting rods. Two turbochargers pushing up to 36 psi of boost ensure heart-pounding acceleration.

The electric muscle comes from three oil-cooled, axial-flux electric motors. With 110 kW of power each, the electric motors are an integral part of the powertrain strategy. Two oil-cooled axial flow electric motors with a total peak output of 220 kW and up to 2,150 Nm of torque drive the front axle when required to achieve all-wheel drive. The electric front axle weighs just 73 kilograms, and each electric motor only 15.5 kilograms. Lamborghini hasn’t forgotten the fun factor as there is a “Drift Mode” which allows for controlled rear-wheel slides with three selectable intensity levels.

The 3.8 kWh battery pack can be replenished in 30 minutes using a 7 kW AC charger. Regenerative braking and the V8 engine itself can also top up the battery, with a full charge from the engine taking a mere 6 minutes. While an official electric-only driving range isn’t available, the Temerario offers the option of silent, zero-emission cruising.

Visually, the Temerario blends elements of the larger Revuelto and the outgoing Huracán. The menacing headlights are even slimmer than the Huracán’s, occupying slivers at the hood’s corners. Trendy hexagonal LED running lights flank the front bumper. Staggered 20 and 21-inch wheels are available in forged or carbon fibre options.

The Temerario’s profile isn’t quite as sleek as the Huracán’s, but it boasts a larger aerodynamic vent ahead of the rear wheels, generating 103% more downforce compared to the Huracán Evo.

Lamborghini offers a launch-day Alleggerita lightweight package for Temerario. Featuring a more prominent rear wing, unique bumpers, and carbon fibre wheels, it boasts a 158% increase in downforce over the Huracán Evo and sheds 25 kg compared to the standard Temerario. Opt for the Carbon Pack to shave off another 1.8 kg with carbon fibre accents on the rear diffuser, mirror caps, and side air intakes.

Underneath the skin lies a new lightweight chassis. Ditching the Huracán’s mixed aluminium and carbon fibre construction, the Temerario utilizes an all-aluminium chassis. This translates to a 50% reduction in material usage, 80% fewer heat-welded joints, and a 20% improvement in torsional rigidity, all contributing to a lower curb weight.

The interior is a driver-focused cockpit brimming with hexagonal elements. Headroom and legroom have increased compared to the Huracán. Lamborghini even claims a 6-foot 6-inch NBA player can comfortably wear a helmet while seated.

An 8.4-inch vertical touchscreen dominates the centre console, while a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster greets the driver. The passenger gets a slightly smaller 9.1-inch touchscreen display.

Pricing for the Lamborghini Temerario remains under wraps but we are assuming it will slide in just under the retail price of the Huracán STO which was R8,750,000.