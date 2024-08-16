Limited Edition Porsche 911 Turbo 50 Years Revealed with Pricing for South Africa

The iconic Porsche 911 Turbo officially debuted at the 1974 Paris Auto Show. Over the decades, it has become synonymous with supercar performance combined with everyday practicality. In a pre-electric era, few four-seater, reasonably-grounded cars could compete with the top offerings from Maranello.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Porsche has unveiled the limited-edition 911 Turbo 50 Years at the 2024 Monterey Car Week. True to its heritage, the car blends high performance with exclusive luxury touches, some paying homage to past 911 Turbos.

Unique details include:

Special body graphics and commemorative badges.

Accents in the Turbo-exclusive colour Turbonite.

Grey accents on the rear wing, fascia, mirror bases, and intake grilles.

Door puddle lights projecting a turbocharger image.

The cabin boasts classic Porsche MacKenzie tartan on the seat centres and inner door panels, complemented by Turbonite accents. Illuminated “Turbo 50” scripts grace the door sills and other areas. Perforated Race-Tex synthetic suede lines the A-pillars, sun visors, and roof liner.

For a more retro feel, the Heritage Design Package channels the 1970s 911 Turbos. The car comes in Aventurine Green Metallic with an optional white silk matte graphic set. Green accents adorn the gauges and Sport Chrono clock.

Limited to only 1,974 units globally, the first deliveries are expected at South African dealerships early next year. Pricing starts at R5,903,000 which includes a 5 year Driveplan.