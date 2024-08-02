Maserati Tease New MC20 ‘Super Sports Car’ For Monterey Car Week

The wraps are coming off something special from Maserati at Monterey Car Week on August 16th. While details are scarce, Maserati is calling this new machine an evolution of the MC20 and a “super sports car.”

This suggests a road-legal version of the track-focused MC20 GT2, potentially offering the GT2’s blistering performance without compromising everyday comfort. A teaser image reveals the MC20’s front end sporting the GT2’s aggressive fender vents, hinting at a focus on improved aerodynamics.

Technical specifications remain under wraps, but the standard MC20 and GT2 share the 621 hp (463 kW) Nettuno V6. While impressive, this might not quite qualify as “super sports car” territory. However, Maserati has another card to play since the track-only MCXtrema pushes out a potent 730 horses (544 kW). Could a detuned version of this engine find its way into this new MC20 iteration? We’ll have to wait and see!