New Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Front Asking Over R7 Million

Earlier this week we shared with you the radical asking price of a pair of Bugatti Chiron headlights listed on eBay in Germany and now we have this.

Take a look at Parts4Usa and you will quickly notice that there is clearly a market in the US of A for OEM parts on the massively expensive vehicles.

The listing for the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ front end states that it is brand new and OEM. The total asking price sits at $399,999 and that includes shipping and handling – thank goodness.

The second and third most expensive items on the website are a ‘regular’ Chiron front end and a carbon fibre Bugatti Veyron kit asking $330,000 and $250,000 respectively.

If you are looking for a new Bugatti Chiron spoiler or front grille you will need to part with $15,000 (approx. R260k).

So next time you see a bashed-up Bugatti just think how quickly that repair bill ramps up as you can buy a brand new Aston Martin DB12 for the same price as the front end of a Chiron.