Opulent Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Revealed

Forget limousines and behemoth SUVs, Maybach is bringing its opulence to the world of two-seat roadsters with the 2026 SL 680 Monogram Series. This isn’t your average SL – it’s a fusion of comfort-focused tweaks and luxurious design upgrades.

The first hints of Maybach’s touch lie in the two available design themes: Red or White Ambience. Both feature a striking two-tone paint job, with obsidian black metallic contrasted by either MANUFAKTUR garnet red metallic or MANUFAKTUR opalite white magno. Bespoke colours are also an option for the truly discerning buyer.

Maybach’s influence continues with a bespoke illuminated grille, a classically upright Mercedes tri-star on the hood, and rose gold accents adorning the headlights. Chrome accents include the windshield frame, while buyers can choose between sleek 21-inch Monoblock or multi-spoke wheels.

The black soft top gets a Maybach makeover with a subtle anthracite pattern of the brand’s logos. This motif can be optionally added to the hood, which is hand-sanded before the design is meticulously printed onto the metal. Maybach-specific taillights, a new chrome-trimmed rear fascia, and a diffuser with unique exhaust outlets complete the exterior transformation.

Inside, Crystal White Nappa leather takes centre stage, enveloping the door panels, centre console, and sumptuous seats. The space traditionally occupied by rear seats is also clad in this exquisite leather, hinting at the focus on a truly driver-centric experience. Maybach graces the cabin further with a bespoke steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, and door sills.

The SL 680 Monogram Series shares its heart with the AMG SL63 which is a potent 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 577 hp (430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. Power is channelled through all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, with rear-axle steering enhancing agility.

However, the Maybach prioritizes comfort above all else. Increased sound-deadening materials, a quieter exhaust system, a retuned and softer suspension setup, and softer engine mounts transform the driving experience. This translates to a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.1 seconds (slightly slower than the AMG SL63), while the electronically limited top speed settles at 260 km/h (a significant reduction for a touch of serene open-air cruising).

Pricing for the Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series remains under wraps, but deliveries are expected to commence in the latter half of 2025.