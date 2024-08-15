Pininfarina Unleashes One-Off Electric Hypercar: The Battista Targamerica

Electric hypercars may not be flying off showroom floors, but that hasn’t deterred one discerning individual. They’ve commissioned a roofless, coachbuilt variant of the Pininfarina Battista, and christened it the Targamerica.

Pininfarina claims it is the world’s first coachbuilt electric hypercar, a true embodiment of both its design heritage and the owner’s extravagant desires.

Commissioned at 2023’s Monterey Car Week, the year-long project takes inspiration from another Pininfarina masterpiece – the 1986 Ferrari Testarossa Spider built for the then-Fiat chairman, Gianni Agnelli.

The Targamerica’s Argento Liquido Gloss exterior finish with blue and black accents echoes the Spider, while the horizontal lines on the luggage compartment also draw inspiration from the coachbuilt Testarossa.

Other meticulously crafted details include Iconica Blu pinstripes adorning the entire rear underwing, ceramic-polished five-spoke alloy wheels, and a brushed and anodized “jewellery pack” scattered across the car. The tan leather interior, featuring bespoke headrests with an embossed Automobili Pininfarina logo, comes complete with a matching luggage set.

Mechanically, it mirrors the standard Battista and even with the roof being removed, Pininfarina assures us the Targamerica retains the Battista’s performance.

Automobili Pininfarina CEO Paolo Dellachà says the car “demonstrates the infinite possibilities our highly skilled team can design and engineer”, while Andrea Crespi, Chief Technical Officer, added that “this commission forced us to challenge ourselves to deliver Battista levels of performance without the tensile support of a hard-body roof, pushing the team to deliver a creative, one-of-kind solution to meet our client’s needs.”

This one-of-a-kind creation will be on display at The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering during Monterey Car Week before being delivered to its owner.