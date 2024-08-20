Refreshed Audi RS3 Gets Sharper Focus on Handling

The 2025 Audi RS3 might be a mid-cycle refresh, but Audi’s engineers haven’t held back. They’ve pushed performance to new heights, claiming a Nurburgring lap record for compact cars in the process.

As expected, the 2025 RS3 sports a new look. Audi’s signature singleframe grille gets a revised surround, while new air intakes and a more aggressive splitter enhance the car’s presence. The LED daytime running lights are a standout feature with 24 intricate elements forming a checkered flag pattern. Don’t like it? Three additional DRL layouts can be chosen through the infotainment system.

The rear gets new taillight graphics, vertical side reflectors, a larger diffuser, and new oval tailpipes with black frames. The colour palette expands with Ascari Blue, Progressive Red, and Daytona Gray in a matte finish. Standard 19-inch matte black aluminium wheels complement the look, with a second design available in matte dark grey or glossy metallic black.

While the 2.5-litre turbocharged five-cylinder with 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque carries over, it’s the handling that delivers the real improvement.

Audi has honed the car’s torque vectoring and fully variable torque distribution system. They’ve also fine-tuned the electronic stability control, wheel-selective torque control, and the adaptive dampers. This translates to reduced understeer and sharper turn-in, allowing drivers to attack corners with confidence and accelerate out sooner. Oversteer is also more controllable, adding to the driving excitement.

Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slicks can be optioned for owners wanting even more grip on track.

Inside, the RS3 offers optional carbon fibre bucket seats, new ambient lighting options, and contrasting stitching across various surfaces. High-quality Nappa leather is available, and Audi even boasts a team of five chemists dedicated to ensuring the perfect “new car smell.”

The 2025 RS3 proves that a facelift can go beyond aesthetics. With its focus on handling, it sets a new benchmark for compact performance.