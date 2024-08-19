Rimac Developing Single-Seat Track Hypercar Faster Than A Formula 1 Car

Rimac has set its sights on the track with the development of a single-seat, track-only hypercar. This marks a significant shift for the Croatian automaker, previously known for its two-seater electric road cars.

“Now we have decided to not just push the limits in road cars, but also in racing on track,” Rimac told Motor1. “So we are building a track car, a single-seater that’s going to be faster than any race car for most tracks. Faster than Formula 1, faster than Le Mans.”

This upcoming hypercar will feature a closed-canopy cockpit and utilize a bespoke platform, independent of the Nevera. Rimac anticipates unveiling the car later this year with its track debut set for 2025.

While a spec racing series isn’t out of the question, Rimac prioritizes record-breaking performance first. The single-seater will be exclusively for track use and completely disregard existing racing regulations.

“Safety is there but everything else? No rules,” said Rimac. “[It will go] beyond Formula 1 or LMP rules.”

This announcement comes shortly after the reveal of the Nevera R, a more performance-oriented variant of the Nevera electric hypercar.