Rimac Reveal 2,078 HP Nevera R That Can Hit 300 KM/H In 8 Seconds

Rimac decided they needed to take things to a new level and that has resulted in the totally mind-blowing Nevera R which is capable of sprinting to 100 km/h (62 mph) in an organ rearranging 1.81 seconds.

Yes if you were wondering, that does indeed make it the fastest-accelerating road car ever built. What is even more staggering is the fact that this 2,078 horsepower (1,545 kW) electric hypercar obliterates the 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) sprint in just 8.66 seconds.

Featuring redesigned, sleeker front and rear ends, a lower stance, and a suite of aerodynamic enhancements, the R aims to reignite buyer interest in electric hypercars. This comes after Rimac revealed sluggish sales of the standard Nevera, with not all 150 units sold three years after launch. They will be building 40 of these R models alongside the remaining Neveras.

Built as an electric “hyper sports car,” the R boasts next-generation all-wheel torque vectoring specifically tuned for its new Michelin Cup 2 tyres. Additionally, a revised steering rack delivers sharper responses and crisper feedback for the driver.

These upgrades promise a 10% reduction in maximum understeer and a 5% increase in maximum lateral grip. A fixed rear wing, combined with a large front diffuser, boosts downforce by 15% and overall aerodynamic efficiency by 10%, enabling sharper and faster cornering.

To handle the extra 190 horsepower, the Nevera R is equipped with carbon-ceramic EVO2 brakes. These improvements, according to Rimac, position the R as a new benchmark for “driving excitement” on winding B-roads.

The R retains the same 120kWh battery as the standard Nevera, which offered a range of up to 250 miles. However, Rimac hasn’t yet confirmed the official range for the R.

Mate Rimac said: “We’re relentlessly tweaking to customers’ desires and many were looking for a car that really emphasised the Nevera’s cornering ability, using all the advanced technology on board.

“We responded with the Nevera R: all the DNA of the record-breaking Nevera, but lighter, faster and more focused.”

It is launching exclusively in Nebula green with each car asking £1.97 million before customization options are factored in. The standard Nevera starts at £1.72 million.